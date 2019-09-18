This is Why Albemarle (ALB) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Albemarle in Focus

Based in Charlotte, Albemarle (ALB) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -12.08%. The specialty chemicals company is paying out a dividend of $0.37 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.17% compared to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.95% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.88%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.47 is up 9.7% from last year. Albemarle has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.60%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Albemarle's payout ratio is 26%, which means it paid out 26% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, ALB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $6.37 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 16.24%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ALB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

