This Is What Whales Are Betting On Workday

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Workday. Our analysis of options history for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $461,569, and 7 were calls, valued at $642,542.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $270.0 for Workday during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Workday's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Workday's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Workday Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $22.7 $21.3 $22.08 $220.00 $242.2K 8 200 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $61.7 $59.2 $61.09 $185.00 $152.7K 0 25 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $56.9 $56.7 $56.8 $270.00 $136.3K 394 24 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $58.9 $55.9 $56.8 $270.00 $107.9K 249 0 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $48.5 $48.0 $48.0 $210.00 $96.8K 39 20

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Workday, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,283,174, the price of WDAY is down by -0.68%, reaching $219.4. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. Expert Opinions on Workday

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $282.2.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $250. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $270. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $325. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Workday, targeting a price of $301. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Workday, targeting a price of $265.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Workday with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

