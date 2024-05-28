This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vertiv Hldgs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertiv Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $500,377, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,849,289.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $145.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertiv Hldgs options trades today is 953.28 with a total volume of 15,870.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertiv Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $2.6 $2.1 $2.1 $105.00 $202.3K 1.2K 1.1K VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.2 $125.00 $142.0K 845 113 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $9.1 $8.9 $8.9 $100.00 $135.4K 4.9K 856 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $8.9 $8.6 $8.63 $100.00 $130.8K 4.9K 257 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.5 $23.4 $23.4 $145.00 $122.2K 296 52

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Vertiv Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 5,796,070, the VRT's price is up by 0.07%, now at $106.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Vertiv Hldgs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $116. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

