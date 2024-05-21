This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vertiv Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $163,567, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $3,522,175.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $57.5 to $110.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $57.5 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $33.5 $30.8 $32.0 $75.00 $800.0K 500 253 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $7.3 $7.3 $7.3 $100.00 $569.8K 4.2K 793 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $8.3 $8.0 $8.07 $100.00 $549.7K 4.2K 1.8K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.2 $5.1 $5.16 $105.00 $528.2K 2.7K 1.0K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.5 $4.3 $4.35 $110.00 $297.6K 1.1K 1.7K

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,203,960, the price of VRT is up 0.34% at $99.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $104.8.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $95. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $98. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $116. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $115. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

