This Is What Whales Are Betting On Super Micro Computer

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $294,907, and 17 are calls, amounting to $816,349.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $750.0 to $1400.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $750.0 to $1400.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $33.7 $32.9 $33.41 $900.00 $100.2K 1.4K 504 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $32.4 $31.4 $31.92 $900.00 $95.7K 1.4K 445 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $34.5 $33.3 $33.96 $900.00 $67.9K 1.4K 541 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $520.8 $514.0 $516.71 $1400.00 $51.6K 15 1 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $241.9 $240.3 $240.3 $1200.00 $48.0K 266 2

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? With a volume of 120,769, the price of SMCI is down -2.41% at $882.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

