This Is What Whales Are Betting On RH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $247,414, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $88,585.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $300.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of RH stands at 183.25, with a total volume reaching 232.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in RH, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.4 $27.3 $27.3 $250.00 $128.3K 331 47 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $9.1 $8.4 $8.4 $280.00 $33.6K 170 74 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $15.6 $14.8 $14.9 $270.00 $32.7K 363 24 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $77.5 $72.6 $74.95 $300.00 $29.9K 451 6 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $14.2 $13.6 $14.2 $292.50 $29.8K 0 21

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 16 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RH, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is RH Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 268,614, with RH's price up by 1.22%, positioned at $281.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days. Expert Opinions on RH

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $320.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $320.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for RH with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

