This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $621,861 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $313,485.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $450.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $450.0, over the past month.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $83.55 $82.85 $83.55 $370.00 $175.4K 330 22 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $83.5 $82.75 $83.5 $370.00 $116.9K 330 36 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $34.5 $34.15 $34.5 $360.00 $103.5K 167 40 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $23.05 $22.9 $22.9 $367.50 $77.8K 0 57 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $34.35 $33.75 $34.08 $350.00 $68.1K 376 26

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 246,118, the MDB's price is down by -1.66%, now at $359.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $453.75.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $415. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $465. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on MongoDB with a target price of $470. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $465.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MongoDB with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.