This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $143,601, and 13 are calls, amounting to $989,986.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1000.0 to $2100.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MercadoLibre's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MercadoLibre's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1000.0 to $2100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $243.9 $236.0 $236.0 $1500.00 $236.0K 199 14 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $242.5 $239.0 $239.0 $1500.00 $215.1K 199 11 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $43.6 $37.3 $39.96 $1700.00 $91.6K 0 25 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $872.0 $864.0 $872.0 $1000.00 $87.2K 14 1 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $278.0 $270.0 $278.0 $1720.00 $83.4K 0 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MercadoLibre With a trading volume of 86,234, the price of MELI is up by 0.03%, reaching $1739.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for MercadoLibre

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1866.6666666666667.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1800. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $1800. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

