This Is What Whales Are Betting On Medical Properties Trust

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Medical Properties Trust.

Looking at options history for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $326,023 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $191,390.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $12.0 for Medical Properties Trust, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Medical Properties Trust's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Medical Properties Trust's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $12.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.3 $0.27 $0.31 $5.00 $119.0K 2.8K 1.6K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $0.24 $0.23 $0.25 $6.00 $42.3K 6.2K 4.8K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $0.66 $0.63 $0.66 $6.50 $39.6K 63 1.4K MPW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $0.4 $0.39 $0.4 $6.50 $39.5K 4.4K 742 MPW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $0.2 $0.16 $0.2 $6.50 $36.4K 4.4K 8.0K

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Medical Properties Trust, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Medical Properties Trust Trading volume stands at 47,482,709, with MPW's price up by 3.94%, positioned at $5.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days. Expert Opinions on Medical Properties Trust

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $5. An analyst from Colliers Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Medical Properties Trust, maintaining a target price of $5. In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Hold and adjusted the price target to $5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Medical Properties Trust, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.