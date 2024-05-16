This Is What Whales Are Betting On GE Vernova

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GEV often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for GE Vernova. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 27% bullish and 54% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,280, and 10 calls, totaling $732,007.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $165.0 and $175.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.9 $175.00 $153.0K 2.7K 604 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.4 $9.1 $9.1 $175.00 $91.0K 2.7K 432 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $9.6 $9.3 $9.6 $175.00 $86.4K 2.7K 92 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.0 $8.2 $8.5 $175.00 $85.0K 2.7K 1.5K GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $8.8 $8.2 $8.48 $175.00 $84.8K 2.7K 1.4K

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of GE Vernova With a volume of 845,426, the price of GEV is down -0.05% at $167.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $164.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $174. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $160. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $177. An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $150. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

