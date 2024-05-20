This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $513,606, and 13 are calls, amounting to $995,521.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $77.5 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $77.5 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.21 $1.17 $1.21 $130.00 $205.7K 350 1.8K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.85 $42.45 $42.45 $77.50 $169.8K 222 40 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.0 $24.5 $24.55 $100.00 $122.7K 482 100 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.29 $2.2 $2.21 $100.00 $121.5K 112 551 XOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $2.38 $2.36 $2.37 $120.00 $80.5K 7.7K 362

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,426,400, with XOM's price down by -0.69%, positioned at $118.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 67 days. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $135. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $145. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $142. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $128. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $152.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

