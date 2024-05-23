This Is What Whales Are Betting On Deckers Outdoor

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DECK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Deckers Outdoor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,854,104, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $346,332.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $1100.0 for Deckers Outdoor, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deckers Outdoor options trades today is 67.1 with a total volume of 275.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deckers Outdoor's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $1100.0 over the last 30 days.

Deckers Outdoor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DECK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $213.8 $204.7 $204.7 $1100.00 $1.3M 0 0 DECK PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $67.0 $58.0 $58.5 $820.00 $234.0K 0 0 DECK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $52.2 $45.0 $52.5 $900.00 $78.7K 276 1 DECK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $79.3 $74.6 $74.6 $955.00 $52.2K 0 7 DECK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $51.3 $50.7 $51.3 $900.00 $51.3K 276 35

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes Most of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Most sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Deckers sources its products from independent manufacturers primarily in Asia.

Deckers Outdoor's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 236,122, the price of DECK is up by 0.68%, reaching $899.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What The Experts Say On Deckers Outdoor

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $958.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Deckers Outdoor with a target price of $985. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $1026. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $1000. In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $860. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deckers Outdoor, targeting a price of $920.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Deckers Outdoor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.