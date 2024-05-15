This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coca-Cola

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), with a cumulative value of $1,125,070. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 143,011.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $62.5 to $70.0 for Coca-Cola during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coca-Cola stands at 7064.75, with a total volume reaching 24,022.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coca-Cola, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.5 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.67 $1.62 $1.66 $70.00 $531.2K 12.7K 4.8K KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.69 $1.62 $1.68 $70.00 $210.0K 12.7K 1.2K KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.71 $1.58 $1.72 $70.00 $163.4K 12.7K 4.8K KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.62 $0.6 $0.62 $62.50 $104.8K 7.5K 2.1K KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.72 $1.58 $1.72 $70.00 $68.8K 12.7K 5.2K

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenues overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coca-Cola, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,920,220, with KO's price up by 0.11%, positioned at $63.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Coca-Cola

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $68.8.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $68. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Coca-Cola with a target price of $70. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $65. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $72. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Coca-Cola with a target price of $69.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coca-Cola with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.