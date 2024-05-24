This Is What Whales Are Betting On C3.ai

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on C3.ai (NYSE:AI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for C3.ai.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 87% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $96,875, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $213,462.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $30.0 for C3.ai during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in C3.ai's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to C3.ai's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

C3.ai 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.85 $7.75 $7.75 $30.00 $96.8K 752 125 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.58 $30.00 $31.5K 4.4K 178 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.57 $30.00 $31.4K 4.4K 354 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.57 $30.00 $31.4K 4.4K 354 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.57 $30.00 $31.4K 4.4K 266

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive application development and runtime environment that is designed to allow customers to rapidly design, develop, and deploy Enterprise AI applications of any type; C3 AI Applications, include a large and growing family of industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions that can be immediately installed and deployed; and C3.ai Ex Machina, analytics for applying data science to every-day business decisions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of C3.ai, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is C3.ai Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,500,760, the AI's price is up by 1.0%, now at $24.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest C3.ai options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.