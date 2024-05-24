This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bloom Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bloom Energy. Our analysis of options history for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $162,140, and 7 were calls, valued at $461,625.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $20.0 for Bloom Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bloom Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bloom Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.75 $1.6 $1.65 $16.00 $99.3K 312 3.3K BE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.8 $20.00 $89.9K 212 282 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.15 $1.0 $1.15 $18.00 $88.8K 3.2K 2.3K BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.1 $0.95 $1.05 $18.00 $88.3K 3.2K 982 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.4 $1.25 $1.31 $15.00 $64.9K 8.3K 1.0K

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bloom Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Bloom Energy With a trading volume of 11,696,830, the price of BE is up by 0.25%, reaching $15.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Bloom Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.25.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $14. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $20. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $14. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

