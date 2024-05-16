This Is What Whales Are Betting On Axon Enterprise

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AXON often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Axon Enterprise. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $65,660, and 7 calls, totaling $237,577.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $320.0 for Axon Enterprise over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Axon Enterprise stands at 119.67, with a total volume reaching 538.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Axon Enterprise, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $32.0 $30.5 $31.32 $320.00 $65.6K 295 32 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.9 $4.6 $4.9 $310.00 $49.4K 209 111 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.4 $5.1 $5.4 $310.00 $43.2K 209 376 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $64.9 $60.5 $62.8 $290.00 $31.4K 28 5 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $31.3 $29.5 $30.3 $280.00 $30.3K 6 11

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 529,188, the AXON's price is down by -1.38%, now at $289.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Axon Enterprise

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $380.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $375. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $375. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $400. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $381. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $370.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

