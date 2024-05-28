This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 13% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,184,710 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $677,381.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $650.0 to $1220.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 94.06, with a total volume reaching 389.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $650.0 to $1220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $78.4 $75.0 $78.4 $1030.00 $258.7K 27 0 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $143.6 $141.6 $141.6 $1060.00 $141.6K 118 30 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $143.7 $141.3 $141.3 $1060.00 $141.3K 118 20 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $143.9 $140.9 $140.9 $1060.00 $140.9K 118 0 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $143.1 $140.5 $140.5 $1060.00 $140.5K 118 40

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 157,726, with ASML's price up by 1.24%, positioned at $968.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

