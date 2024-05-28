This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $574,155, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $796,452.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $20.0 for American Airlines Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Airlines Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Airlines Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.45 $0.43 $0.43 $14.00 $338.7K 13.2K 10.8K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.47 $0.46 $0.45 $14.00 $199.8K 13.2K 3.5K AAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $0.45 $0.43 $0.44 $14.00 $196.4K 13.2K 23.7K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $20.00 $179.9K 2.3K 295 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.25 $6.25 $20.00 $160.0K 1.1K 0

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

American Airlines Gr's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 13,402,454, with AAL's price up by 0.22%, positioned at $13.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days. What Analysts Are Saying About American Airlines Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.95.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $17. An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

