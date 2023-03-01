Personal Finance

This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

March 01, 2023

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates

Shopping for a home can be one of the most exciting-and daunting-milestones in your life. Before you shop for a home, it's important to find out just how much you can afford to pay for your monthly mortgage payment, which is based upon how much income you make.

Visiting a lender to get prequalified for a home loan is one of the first things you should do to learn the amount you might be eligible to borrow and the amount you'd owe each month. Depending upon what state you live in, that salary amount can vary quite widely. For example, you only need to earn about $60,000 in Arkansas to buy an average home, whereas you'd have to earn almost $180,000 to afford one in Hawaii.

For you to own a home, and live comfortably, some financial experts recommend your housing costs -- primarily your mortgage payments -- shouldn't consume more than 30% of your monthly income. With this rule of thumb in mind, GOBankingRates looked at home prices and mortgage rates in every state and estimated the minimum salary needed to afford the average home. Keep reading to find out what the cost of housing looks like in your home state.

Statue of Hank Williams, the famous country singer, on Commerce Street in Montgomery, Alabama with historic buildings on the right.

Alabama: $64,532

  • 2022 average home value: $207,818
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,073.96
  • Annual mortgage payments: $12,888
Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

Alaska: $103,395

  • 2022 average home value: $341,785
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,945.71
  • Annual mortgage payments: $23,349

Skyline of downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona: $97,306

  • 2022 average home value: $435,342
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,344.08
  • Annual mortgage payments: $28,129
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, River Market District, October 9, 2004.

Arkansas: $60,911

  • 2022 average home value: $182,454
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $980.89
  • Annual mortgage payments: $11,771
Los Angeles Downtown Skyline Freeway 110 stock photo

California: $152,558

  • 2022 average home value: $788,875
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $4,300.26
  • Annual mortgage payments: $51,603
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

Colorado: $114,143

  • 2022 average home value: $585,701
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,099.99
  • Annual mortgage payments: $37,200
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut: $102,283

  • 2022 average home value: $373,373
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,355.78
  • Annual mortgage payments: $28,269
Lewes, Delaware, USA - May 28, 2011.

Delaware: $88,458

  • 2022 average home value: $351,065
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872.74
  • Annual mortgage payments: $22,473
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

Florida: $95,845

  • 2022 average home value: $404,513
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,265.73
  • Annual mortgage payments: $27,189
A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.

Georgia: $80,462

  • 2022 average home value: $315,151
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,765.20
  • Annual mortgage payments: $21,182
Aloha Tower, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.

Hawaii: $179,064

  • 2022 average home value: $1,014,254
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $5,173.84
  • Annual mortgage payments: $62,086
Downtown Boise, Idaho - Image.

Idaho: $100,987

  • 2022 average home value: $469,202
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,545.95
  • Annual mortgage payments: $30,551
Off of the Chicago River as the sun lights up the city.

Illinois: $82,157

  • 2022 average home value: $262,134
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,717.27
  • Annual mortgage payments: $20,607
Circular Town Center, Indianapolis, Indiana - Image.

Indiana: $69,219

  • 2022 average home value: $221,644
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,228.53
  • Annual mortgage payments: $14,742
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Iowa: $69,025

  • 2022 average home value: $197,330
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,202.29
  • Annual mortgage payments: $14,427
Wichita Kansas Skyline with Many Buildings.

Kansas: $69,959

  • 2022 average home value: $210,447
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,250.64
  • Annual mortgage payments: $15,008
Overlooking the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River.

Kentucky: $65,985

  • 2022 average home value: $200,631
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,108.71
  • Annual mortgage payments: $13,305
Statue and grave site of Huey Long on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol building at night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Image.

Louisiana: $66,671

  • 2022 average home value: $213,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,128.95
  • Annual mortgage payments: $13,547
BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.

Maine: $94,325

  • 2022 average home value: $355,393
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,091.30
  • Annual mortgage payments: $25,096
Baltimore, Maryland, USA cityscape overlooking little italy and neighborhoods.

Maryland: $98,176

  • 2022 average home value: $409,906
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,340.34
  • Annual mortgage payments: $28,084
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts: $132,229

  • 2022 average home value: $590,369
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,419.88
  • Annual mortgage payments: $41,039
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan: $72,730

  • 2022 average home value: $228,708
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,370.60
  • Annual mortgage payments: $16,447
Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota: $88,573

  • 2022 average home value: $334,395
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,925.93
  • Annual mortgage payments: $23,111
A view of downtown St.

Mississippi: $59,946

  • 2022 average home value: $167,255
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $900.58
  • Annual mortgage payments: $10,807
Sept.

Missouri: $69,964

  • 2022 average home value: $231,030
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,309.43
  • Annual mortgage payments: $15,713
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana: $99,630

  • 2022 average home value: $450,916
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,465.51
  • Annual mortgage payments: $29,586
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska: $76,423

  • 2022 average home value: $244,619
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,512.84
  • Annual mortgage payments: $18,154
Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada: $101,659

  • 2022 average home value: $460,950
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,462.76
  • Annual mortgage payments: $29,553
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire: $116,104

  • 2022 average home value: $443,793
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,874.06
  • Annual mortgage payments: $34,489
Elizabeth is both the largest city and the county seat of Union County, in New Jersey, United States.

New Jersey: $118,342

  • 2022 average home value: $470,981
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,148.25
  • Annual mortgage payments: $37,779
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico: $78,136

  • 2022 average home value: $293,529
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,582.94
  • Annual mortgage payments: $18,995
Oneonta_New York_iStock-154079146

New York: $97,233

  • 2022 average home value: $370,445
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,220.00
  • Annual mortgage payments: $26,640
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

North Carolina: $82,814

  • 2022 average home value: $318,573
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,760.47
  • Annual mortgage payments: $21,126
Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota: $81,288

  • 2022 average home value: $284,868
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,605.08
  • Annual mortgage payments: $19,261
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio: $71,437

  • 2022 average home value: $212,757
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,310.47
  • Annual mortgage payments: $15,726
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma: $62,755

  • 2022 average home value: $183,771
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,024.73
  • Annual mortgage payments: $12,297
A view from Mt.

Oregon: $116,549

  • 2022 average home value: $516,787
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,907.51
  • Annual mortgage payments: $34,890
Aerial panorama of Allentown, Pennsylvania skyline on late sunny afternoon.

Pennsylvania: $81,412

  • 2022 average home value: $265,724
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,616.79
  • Annual mortgage payments: $19,401
Westerly Rhode Island

Rhode Island: $107,395

  • 2022 average home value: $433,666
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,616.94
  • Annual mortgage payments: $31,403
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina: $77,507

  • 2022 average home value: $289,109
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,535.01
  • Annual mortgage payments: $18,420
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota: $80,964

  • 2022 average home value: $297,545
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,733.53
  • Annual mortgage payments: $20,802
Pigeon Forge Tennessee Cityscape iStock-1277229066 (2)

Tennessee: $76,506

  • 2022 average home value: $297,067
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,606.97
  • Annual mortgage payments: $19,284
El Paso, Texas stock photo

Texas: $85,091

  • 2022 average home value: $308,392
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,920.09
  • Annual mortgage payments: $23,041
Salt Lake City Aerial View stock photo

Utah: $113,467

  • 2022 average home value: $568,932
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,034.94
  • Annual mortgage payments: $36,419
Burlington Vermont winter

Vermont: $102,847

  • 2022 average home value: $366,246
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,329.12
  • Annual mortgage payments: $27,949
Scenery of the shopping street in Fairfax, Virginia.

Virginia: $91,750

  • 2022 average home value: $381,746
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,125.48
  • Annual mortgage payments: $25,506
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington: $127,618

  • 2022 average home value: $617,387
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,442.63
  • Annual mortgage payments: $41,312
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

West Virginia: $60,192

  • 2022 average home value: $142,269
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $754.19
  • Annual mortgage payments: $9,050
Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

Wisconsin: $82,266

  • 2022 average home value: $266,908
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,655.13
  • Annual mortgage payments: $19,862
Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.

Wyoming: $81,858

  • 2022 average home value: $333,162
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,768.91
  • Annual mortgage payments: $21,227

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.09%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (1 year), sourced from Zillow's home value index and determined using CNET Mortgage Calculator formula; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare, and transportation) by taking the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost of living index for all of 2022. Necessity costs were totaled the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20 percent of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30 percent of the total income needed. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 8, 2023.

