This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

Shopping for a home can be one of the most exciting-and daunting-milestones in your life. Before you shop for a home, it's important to find out just how much you can afford to pay for your monthly mortgage payment, which is based upon how much income you make.
Visiting a lender to get prequalified for a home loan is one of the first things you should do to learn the amount you might be eligible to borrow and the amount you'd owe each month. Depending upon what state you live in, that salary amount can vary quite widely. For example, you only need to earn about $60,000 in Arkansas to buy an average home, whereas you'd have to earn almost $180,000 to afford one in Hawaii.
For you to own a home, and live comfortably, some financial experts recommend your housing costs -- primarily your mortgage payments -- shouldn't consume more than 30% of your monthly income. With this rule of thumb in mind, GOBankingRates looked at home prices and mortgage rates in every state and estimated the minimum salary needed to afford the average home. Keep reading to find out what the cost of housing looks like in your home state.
Alabama: $64,532
- 2022 average home value: $207,818
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,073.96
- Annual mortgage payments: $12,888
Alaska: $103,395
- 2022 average home value: $341,785
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,945.71
- Annual mortgage payments: $23,349
Arizona: $97,306
- 2022 average home value: $435,342
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,344.08
- Annual mortgage payments: $28,129
Arkansas: $60,911
- 2022 average home value: $182,454
- Monthly mortgage payment: $980.89
- Annual mortgage payments: $11,771
California: $152,558
- 2022 average home value: $788,875
- Monthly mortgage payment: $4,300.26
- Annual mortgage payments: $51,603
Colorado: $114,143
- 2022 average home value: $585,701
- Monthly mortgage payment: $3,099.99
- Annual mortgage payments: $37,200
Connecticut: $102,283
- 2022 average home value: $373,373
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,355.78
- Annual mortgage payments: $28,269
Delaware: $88,458
- 2022 average home value: $351,065
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872.74
- Annual mortgage payments: $22,473
Florida: $95,845
- 2022 average home value: $404,513
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,265.73
- Annual mortgage payments: $27,189
Georgia: $80,462
- 2022 average home value: $315,151
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,765.20
- Annual mortgage payments: $21,182
Hawaii: $179,064
- 2022 average home value: $1,014,254
- Monthly mortgage payment: $5,173.84
- Annual mortgage payments: $62,086
Idaho: $100,987
- 2022 average home value: $469,202
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,545.95
- Annual mortgage payments: $30,551
Illinois: $82,157
- 2022 average home value: $262,134
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,717.27
- Annual mortgage payments: $20,607
Indiana: $69,219
- 2022 average home value: $221,644
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,228.53
- Annual mortgage payments: $14,742
Iowa: $69,025
- 2022 average home value: $197,330
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,202.29
- Annual mortgage payments: $14,427
Kansas: $69,959
- 2022 average home value: $210,447
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,250.64
- Annual mortgage payments: $15,008
Kentucky: $65,985
- 2022 average home value: $200,631
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,108.71
- Annual mortgage payments: $13,305
Louisiana: $66,671
- 2022 average home value: $213,300
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,128.95
- Annual mortgage payments: $13,547
Maine: $94,325
- 2022 average home value: $355,393
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,091.30
- Annual mortgage payments: $25,096
Maryland: $98,176
- 2022 average home value: $409,906
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,340.34
- Annual mortgage payments: $28,084
Massachusetts: $132,229
- 2022 average home value: $590,369
- Monthly mortgage payment: $3,419.88
- Annual mortgage payments: $41,039
Michigan: $72,730
- 2022 average home value: $228,708
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,370.60
- Annual mortgage payments: $16,447
Minnesota: $88,573
- 2022 average home value: $334,395
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,925.93
- Annual mortgage payments: $23,111
Mississippi: $59,946
- 2022 average home value: $167,255
- Monthly mortgage payment: $900.58
- Annual mortgage payments: $10,807
Missouri: $69,964
- 2022 average home value: $231,030
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,309.43
- Annual mortgage payments: $15,713
Montana: $99,630
- 2022 average home value: $450,916
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,465.51
- Annual mortgage payments: $29,586
Nebraska: $76,423
- 2022 average home value: $244,619
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,512.84
- Annual mortgage payments: $18,154
Nevada: $101,659
- 2022 average home value: $460,950
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,462.76
- Annual mortgage payments: $29,553
New Hampshire: $116,104
- 2022 average home value: $443,793
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,874.06
- Annual mortgage payments: $34,489
New Jersey: $118,342
- 2022 average home value: $470,981
- Monthly mortgage payment: $3,148.25
- Annual mortgage payments: $37,779
New Mexico: $78,136
- 2022 average home value: $293,529
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,582.94
- Annual mortgage payments: $18,995
New York: $97,233
- 2022 average home value: $370,445
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,220.00
- Annual mortgage payments: $26,640
North Carolina: $82,814
- 2022 average home value: $318,573
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,760.47
- Annual mortgage payments: $21,126
North Dakota: $81,288
- 2022 average home value: $284,868
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,605.08
- Annual mortgage payments: $19,261
Ohio: $71,437
- 2022 average home value: $212,757
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,310.47
- Annual mortgage payments: $15,726
Oklahoma: $62,755
- 2022 average home value: $183,771
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,024.73
- Annual mortgage payments: $12,297
Oregon: $116,549
- 2022 average home value: $516,787
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,907.51
- Annual mortgage payments: $34,890
Pennsylvania: $81,412
- 2022 average home value: $265,724
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,616.79
- Annual mortgage payments: $19,401
Rhode Island: $107,395
- 2022 average home value: $433,666
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,616.94
- Annual mortgage payments: $31,403
South Carolina: $77,507
- 2022 average home value: $289,109
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,535.01
- Annual mortgage payments: $18,420
South Dakota: $80,964
- 2022 average home value: $297,545
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,733.53
- Annual mortgage payments: $20,802
Tennessee: $76,506
- 2022 average home value: $297,067
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,606.97
- Annual mortgage payments: $19,284
Texas: $85,091
- 2022 average home value: $308,392
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,920.09
- Annual mortgage payments: $23,041
Utah: $113,467
- 2022 average home value: $568,932
- Monthly mortgage payment: $3,034.94
- Annual mortgage payments: $36,419
Vermont: $102,847
- 2022 average home value: $366,246
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,329.12
- Annual mortgage payments: $27,949
Virginia: $91,750
- 2022 average home value: $381,746
- Monthly mortgage payment: $2,125.48
- Annual mortgage payments: $25,506
Washington: $127,618
- 2022 average home value: $617,387
- Monthly mortgage payment: $3,442.63
- Annual mortgage payments: $41,312
West Virginia: $60,192
- 2022 average home value: $142,269
- Monthly mortgage payment: $754.19
- Annual mortgage payments: $9,050
Wisconsin: $82,266
- 2022 average home value: $266,908
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,655.13
- Annual mortgage payments: $19,862
Wyoming: $81,858
- 2022 average home value: $333,162
- Monthly mortgage payment: $1,768.91
- Annual mortgage payments: $21,227
Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.09%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (1 year), sourced from Zillow's home value index and determined using CNET Mortgage Calculator formula; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare, and transportation) by taking the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost of living index for all of 2022. Necessity costs were totaled the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20 percent of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30 percent of the total income needed. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 8, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State
