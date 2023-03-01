This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

Shopping for a home can be one of the most exciting-and daunting-milestones in your life. Before you shop for a home, it's important to find out just how much you can afford to pay for your monthly mortgage payment, which is based upon how much income you make.

Visiting a lender to get prequalified for a home loan is one of the first things you should do to learn the amount you might be eligible to borrow and the amount you'd owe each month. Depending upon what state you live in, that salary amount can vary quite widely. For example, you only need to earn about $60,000 in Arkansas to buy an average home, whereas you'd have to earn almost $180,000 to afford one in Hawaii.

For you to own a home, and live comfortably, some financial experts recommend your housing costs -- primarily your mortgage payments -- shouldn't consume more than 30% of your monthly income. With this rule of thumb in mind, GOBankingRates looked at home prices and mortgage rates in every state and estimated the minimum salary needed to afford the average home. Keep reading to find out what the cost of housing looks like in your home state.

Alabama: $64,532

2022 average home value: $207,818

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,073.96

Annual mortgage payments: $12,888

Alaska: $103,395

2022 average home value: $341,785

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,945.71

Annual mortgage payments: $23,349

Arizona: $97,306

2022 average home value: $435,342

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,344.08

Annual mortgage payments: $28,129

Arkansas: $60,911

2022 average home value: $182,454

Monthly mortgage payment: $980.89

Annual mortgage payments: $11,771

California: $152,558

2022 average home value: $788,875

Monthly mortgage payment: $4,300.26

Annual mortgage payments: $51,603

Colorado: $114,143

2022 average home value: $585,701

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,099.99

Annual mortgage payments: $37,200

Connecticut: $102,283

2022 average home value: $373,373

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,355.78

Annual mortgage payments: $28,269

Delaware: $88,458

2022 average home value: $351,065

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872.74

Annual mortgage payments: $22,473

Florida: $95,845

2022 average home value: $404,513

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,265.73

Annual mortgage payments: $27,189

Georgia: $80,462

2022 average home value: $315,151

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,765.20

Annual mortgage payments: $21,182

Hawaii: $179,064

2022 average home value: $1,014,254

Monthly mortgage payment: $5,173.84

Annual mortgage payments: $62,086

Idaho: $100,987

2022 average home value: $469,202

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,545.95

Annual mortgage payments: $30,551

Illinois: $82,157

2022 average home value: $262,134

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,717.27

Annual mortgage payments: $20,607

Indiana: $69,219

2022 average home value: $221,644

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,228.53

Annual mortgage payments: $14,742

Iowa: $69,025

2022 average home value: $197,330

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,202.29

Annual mortgage payments: $14,427

Kansas: $69,959

2022 average home value: $210,447

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,250.64

Annual mortgage payments: $15,008

Kentucky: $65,985

2022 average home value: $200,631

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,108.71

Annual mortgage payments: $13,305

Louisiana: $66,671

2022 average home value: $213,300

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,128.95

Annual mortgage payments: $13,547

Maine: $94,325

2022 average home value: $355,393

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,091.30

Annual mortgage payments: $25,096

Maryland: $98,176

2022 average home value: $409,906

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,340.34

Annual mortgage payments: $28,084

Massachusetts: $132,229

2022 average home value: $590,369

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,419.88

Annual mortgage payments: $41,039

Michigan: $72,730

2022 average home value: $228,708

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,370.60

Annual mortgage payments: $16,447

Minnesota: $88,573

2022 average home value: $334,395

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,925.93

Annual mortgage payments: $23,111

Mississippi: $59,946

2022 average home value: $167,255

Monthly mortgage payment: $900.58

Annual mortgage payments: $10,807

Missouri: $69,964

2022 average home value: $231,030

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,309.43

Annual mortgage payments: $15,713

Montana: $99,630

2022 average home value: $450,916

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,465.51

Annual mortgage payments: $29,586

Nebraska: $76,423

2022 average home value: $244,619

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,512.84

Annual mortgage payments: $18,154

Nevada: $101,659

2022 average home value: $460,950

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,462.76

Annual mortgage payments: $29,553

New Hampshire: $116,104

2022 average home value: $443,793

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,874.06

Annual mortgage payments: $34,489

New Jersey: $118,342

2022 average home value: $470,981

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,148.25

Annual mortgage payments: $37,779

New Mexico: $78,136

2022 average home value: $293,529

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,582.94

Annual mortgage payments: $18,995

New York: $97,233

2022 average home value: $370,445

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,220.00

Annual mortgage payments: $26,640

North Carolina: $82,814

2022 average home value: $318,573

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,760.47

Annual mortgage payments: $21,126

North Dakota: $81,288

2022 average home value: $284,868

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,605.08

Annual mortgage payments: $19,261

Ohio: $71,437

2022 average home value: $212,757

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,310.47

Annual mortgage payments: $15,726

Oklahoma: $62,755

2022 average home value: $183,771

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,024.73

Annual mortgage payments: $12,297

Oregon: $116,549

2022 average home value: $516,787

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,907.51

Annual mortgage payments: $34,890

Pennsylvania: $81,412

2022 average home value: $265,724

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,616.79

Annual mortgage payments: $19,401

Rhode Island: $107,395

2022 average home value: $433,666

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,616.94

Annual mortgage payments: $31,403

South Carolina: $77,507

2022 average home value: $289,109

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,535.01

Annual mortgage payments: $18,420

South Dakota: $80,964

2022 average home value: $297,545

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,733.53

Annual mortgage payments: $20,802

Tennessee: $76,506

2022 average home value: $297,067

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,606.97

Annual mortgage payments: $19,284

Texas: $85,091

2022 average home value: $308,392

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,920.09

Annual mortgage payments: $23,041

Utah: $113,467

2022 average home value: $568,932

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,034.94

Annual mortgage payments: $36,419

Vermont: $102,847

2022 average home value: $366,246

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,329.12

Annual mortgage payments: $27,949

Virginia: $91,750

2022 average home value: $381,746

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,125.48

Annual mortgage payments: $25,506

Washington: $127,618

2022 average home value: $617,387

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,442.63

Annual mortgage payments: $41,312

West Virginia: $60,192

2022 average home value: $142,269

Monthly mortgage payment: $754.19

Annual mortgage payments: $9,050

Wisconsin: $82,266

2022 average home value: $266,908

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,655.13

Annual mortgage payments: $19,862

Wyoming: $81,858

2022 average home value: $333,162

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,768.91

Annual mortgage payments: $21,227

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.09%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (1 year), sourced from Zillow's home value index and determined using CNET Mortgage Calculator formula; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare, and transportation) by taking the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost of living index for all of 2022. Necessity costs were totaled the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20 percent of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30 percent of the total income needed. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 8, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

