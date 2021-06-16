This Is The Reason Why We Think RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:RADA) CEO Deserves A Bump Up To Their Compensation

The impressive results at RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) recently will be great news for shareholders. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 23 June 2021 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

Comparing RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$616m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 29% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is US$888.3k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.1m. Accordingly, RADA Electronic Industries pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, Dubi Sella directly owns US$5.5m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$888k US$575k 67% Other US$441k US$455k 33% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$1.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. RADA Electronic Industries is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 55% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 70%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 335%, over three years, would leave most RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that company performance has been quite good recently, some shareholders may feel that CEO compensation may not be the biggest focus in the upcoming AGM. Seeing that earnings growth and share price performance seems to be on the right path, the more pressing focus for shareholders at the AGM may be how the board and management plans to turn the company into a sustainably profitable one.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for RADA Electronic Industries that investors should look into moving forward.

