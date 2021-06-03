This Is The Reason Why We Think Omega Flex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OFLX) CEO Might Be Underpaid

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) recently and CEO Kevin Hoben has played a key role. At the upcoming AGM on 09 June 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

How Does Total Compensation For Kevin Hoben Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Omega Flex, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.4m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 21% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$469k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.7m. In other words, Omega Flex pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Kevin Hoben also holds US$141m worth of Omega Flex stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$469k US$445k 19% Other US$2.0m US$1.6m 81% Total Compensation US$2.4m US$2.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. Omega Flex is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Omega Flex, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGM:OFLX CEO Compensation June 3rd 2021

Omega Flex, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 1.4% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Omega Flex, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 129% over three years, Omega Flex, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Omega Flex that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

