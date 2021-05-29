This Is The Reason Why We Think Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Deserves A Bump Up To Their Compensation

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) recently and CEO Paul Smithers has played a key role. At the upcoming AGM on 04 June 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and probably deserves a well-earned pay rise.

Comparing Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.9m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 32% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$420k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.3m. That is to say, Paul Smithers is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, Paul Smithers directly owns US$5.7m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$420k US$400k 23% Other US$1.4m US$1.0m 77% Total Compensation US$1.9m US$1.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. According to our research, Innovative Industrial Properties has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has seen its funds from operations (FFO) grow by 279% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 135% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with FFO growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 427% over three years, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Innovative Industrial Properties that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Innovative Industrial Properties is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

