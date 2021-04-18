This Is The Reason Why We Think Fastenal Company's (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Might Be Underpaid

The impressive results at Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) recently will be great news for shareholders. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 24 April 2021 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

How Does Total Compensation For Dan Florness Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Fastenal Company has a market capitalization of US$29b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.5m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 44% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$675k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$6.5m. That is to say, Dan Florness is paid under the industry median. What's more, Dan Florness holds US$12m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$675k US$600k 27% Other US$1.9m US$1.2m 73% Total Compensation US$2.5m US$1.8m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 23% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 77% of the pie. Fastenal pays out 27% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Fastenal Company's Growth

Fastenal Company's earnings per share (EPS) grew 12% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 5.7% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Fastenal Company Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 118% over three years, Fastenal Company has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Fastenal that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

