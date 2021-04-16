This Is The Reason Why We Think CPS Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:CPSH) CEO Might Be Underpaid

The solid performance at CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Grant Bennett has delivered. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 23 April 2021 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and probably deserves a well-earned pay rise.

How Does Total Compensation For Grant Bennett Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that CPS Technologies Corporation has a market capitalization of US$118m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$208k for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. Notably, the salary which is US$196.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$461k. This suggests that Grant Bennett is paid below the industry median. What's more, Grant Bennett holds US$12m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$196k US$170k 94% Other US$12k US$16k 6% Total Compensation US$208k US$186k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 29% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 71% of the pie. CPS Technologies is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at CPS Technologies Corporation's Growth Numbers

CPS Technologies Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 60% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 2.8% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has CPS Technologies Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 543%, over three years, would leave most CPS Technologies Corporation shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that company performance has been quite good recently, some shareholders may feel that CEO compensation may not be the biggest focus in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, some shareholders may feel that the more important issues to be addressed may be how the management plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for CPS Technologies that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: CPS Technologies is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

