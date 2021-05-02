This Is The Reason Why We Think Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:CINF) CEO Deserves A Bump Up To Their Compensation

The solid performance at Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Steve Johnston has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 08 May 2021, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and probably deserves a well-earned pay rise.

Comparing Cincinnati Financial Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of US$18b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.8m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 31% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$11m. That is to say, Steve Johnston is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, Steve Johnston directly owns US$34m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 29% Other US$2.7m US$4.5m 71% Total Compensation US$3.8m US$5.5m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. Cincinnati Financial is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Growth

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 57% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 74% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Cincinnati Financial Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 75%, over three years, would leave most Cincinnati Financial Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Cincinnati Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

