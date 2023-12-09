This Is the Most Important AI Company You've Never Heard Of

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the talk of the market, and a handful of stocks, like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), have jumped on the year's AI developments. But there's one company that's more critical to AI than you might think.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE: TSM) role in the industry and shows why it's one of the safer ways to play AI development today.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 6, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 8, 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 7, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 10x Genomics, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.