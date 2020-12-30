This is the Best Way to Set Yourself Up for a Profitable New Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are less than 31 hours left in this crazy year.

That means we’re about to close the chapter on the first year of the Roaring 2020s and turn our attention to the second.

I’m grateful to be alive and investing at this exciting time in our history, because I can’t wait for 2021.

Longtime MoneyWire readers know that I believe the entire Roaring 2020s will be a decade for the record books. And even after everything this last year threw our way, 2021 is shaping up to be incredible.

It reminds me a little bit of a year ago. Last December, legendary growth investor Louis Navellier and I were both bullish on the coming year. We put our heads together to hand pick a portfolio of high-quality stocks that were primed to have an incredible 2020. They did … and our portfolio crushed the market by 6X!

Well, we decided to “run it back,” as they say. And on December 17 we launched our brand-new Power Portfolio 2021.

I want to thank the record-breaking number of people who attended our free Early Warning Summit and are again incorporating our portfolio into their investing.

And if you have some other free time to kill as you wrap up your holiday celebrations and prepare to ring in the second year of this historic decade, I wanted to remind you about an important source of information to help keep you busy …

I’m talking about my MoneyLine podcast.

We launched this special project in August 2019, and in those 16 months it has grown to reach an audience of more than 10,000 people.

That’s incredible, and I want to say a special thank you to all of my loyal listeners.

As one way to show my appreciation, I recently recorded a special Christmas podcast — 5 Stocking Stuffer Stocks Under $5! The five stocks I share include everything from a developer of blood tests to a play on batteries and electric vehicles to a hot name in the crypto space.

The five stocks I share include everything from a developer of blood tests to a play on batteries and electric vehicles to a hot name in the crypto space. This is a can’t-miss episode. And with a week of the holiday season still ahead of us, there’s plenty of time to catch up.

Speaking of catching up, I also encourage you to click through the archive of past MoneyLine episodes. Every show I record is fun and easy to watch — and they’re never very long.

Plus, each one is jam packed with information, so always have a pen and pad ready. I share ticker symbols … stocks to watch … hypergrowth trends I love … sectors I’d avoid like the plague. And of course, a few rants and raves sprinkled throughout.

If you’re looking to impress at your next family get-together — virtual or in-person — I think you’ll find some cool information that will do the trick.

Again, you can click here to watch the latest episode of MoneyLine and catch up on some old ones while you're at it.

As we say goodbye to 2020 and celebrate the start of a clean slate, I want to extend my heartful thanks to you for being a valued MoneyWire reader. This year has been … a lot. And I hope I have helped you come out more prosperous than you started.

I wish you and yours a happy, safe, and healthy New Year. I look forward to investing with you in 2021.

