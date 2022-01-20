This Is the Best Thing to Happen to Activision

Thanks to the metaverse, the gaming industry continues to hit headlines. Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its current plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). This acquisition will improve the gaming catalog Microsoft offers, but more importantly, it can help shape Activision's work environment. Here are some highlights from the video.

Microsoft is expected to pay $68.7 billion for Activision in an all-cash deal, which equates to roughly $95 per Activision share. The deal is expected to close during Microsoft's 2023 fiscal year, which could be anywhere within the next six to 18 months.

Microsoft will gain a strong gaming catalog including World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and, more importantly, numerous mobile titles, this being a market Microsoft gaming has limited exposure to. Microsoft sees this opportunity to increase its cloud gaming subscription Xbox Gamepass, which currently has over 25 million subscribers.

The work culture at Activision has experienced numerous adverse events, which may have made new talent reluctant to seek employment there. With Microsoft being the head of Activision, I believe the work environment could improve.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 19, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Activision Blizzard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022



Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Activision Blizzard, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.