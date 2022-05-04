This is the Best Recession-Hedged Sector

Recession panic is rampant and over four-fifths of the US think the economy is going to turn into a recession in 2022 according to a CNBC poll. The rising inflation is the primary concern and a major factor give how well other area of the economy are performing. As a result, investors and hedge funds are turning to mid-cap stocks to prepare for the worst. Capri Holdings Limited is being held by over 40 hedge funds and carries an attractive P/E ratio of 14.23 for many investors. Next up is Valvoline Inc. which has seen its sales boom as it expanded into EV. Finally, nearly 50 hedge funds are holding luxury accessory company Tapestry Inc. and have almost $900 million in investments there.

FINSUM: Stable stocks could provide some recession cushion if things turn for the worst.

midcaps

hedging

outperformance

recession

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.