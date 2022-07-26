This Is the Average American's Moving Costs

Every year, close to 10% of Americans move. Almost half of those moving move within the same city and about a third within the same state. A fifth move to a different state. Whether you decide to move for better weather, a new job, or for a lower cost of living, it is important to take into account the costs of moving.

What is the average cost of moving?

The cost of moving varies based on the distance and amount of household goods you move. According to Moving.com, the average cost of a local move is $1,250. The average cost of a long distance move (distance of 1,000 miles) is $4,890. These estimates are for a 2-3 bedroom move accounting for about 7,500 pounds of possessions. The average hourly rate for a mover ranges from $25 to $50.

Moving cost services

There are different types of moving services that companies offer. A full-service moving company will pack, transport, disassemble and assemble furniture, and much more. Full-service movers on average cost $2,300 or more.

Packing services average $1,000 and range from $270 to $2,200. This service only includes packing and moving your belongings. Specialty moving costs such as moving a car, motorcycle, or piano costs an extra $400 to $2,000 on top of the regular moving costs.

Moving cost factors

The biggest factors in moving costs are the amount of your belongings and the distance. The cost to move out of state can range from $2,600 to $6,900. Even the time of the year that you choose to move can impact your moving costs. Moving costs are generally higher during the summers, weekends, and holidays. Thus the most inexpensive times to move are the fall and winter months, weekdays, and the middle of the month.

If you have a large number of household items and need a larger rental truck, the moving company may add an additional cost. If you live in a unit that is difficult to access, the moving company can add an extra $200 to $500.

Insurance is another factor you may want to consider. Moving companies generally provide basic liability coverage that covers a small portion of your items. If you want insurance that covers the full value of your goods, you may have to pay an additional 1% to 2% of your item’s value. Tipping your movers can add another 10% to 20%. Other costs to factor into your budget include moving supplies and materials, temporary storage if required, and any other options you choose to add on.

There are close to 7,000 moving companies that work in 14,000 locations in the U.S. Many have different rates and offer different services. Many moving companies offer online calculators or will give a free quote. Your costs will vary depending on your situation. Costs can add up, so it is important to be aware of the different costs.

