This Is My Top Streaming Stock for 2022 (and Beyond)

The streaming industry has several major players, but which one will be the winner? In this clip from "The M&A Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool contributors Travis Hoium and Jason Hall reveal their top streaming selections for investors.

Travis Hoium: Who's your pick for the streaming winner as an investment long-term?

Jason Hall: I'm going to say Disney (NYSE: DIS) because it's the winner that's going to continue to win. They're going to be able to iterate and the value of the franchises and their ability to monetize it across platforms. That's what I'm going to say. I have less certainty about Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) ability to generate cash flow growth back to the investor versus being stuck on the hamster wheel. I'm going to go with Disney here.

Hoium: So many monetization options for them. Since you picked Disney I'm going to pick Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Just because I think it has so much optionality and it has the money to throw at streaming to become a winner. The thing that I'm always shocked at with them from a content standpoint is every time I go into Apple TV Plus and I click something random that I just want to try out, it's really good.

Hall: They do that.

Hoium: That always shocks me that Apple can buy, they're not really making it, but buy really good content and that's always been a question I have with Netflix.

