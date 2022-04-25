This Is How SoFi Is Helping Its Members Fight Inflation

In this video, I will be talking about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) battle against inflation and how its users can take advantage. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

Earlier this month, SoFi announced that it is now offering 1.25% annual percentage yield on checking and savings accounts. This is 41 times the national average checking rate.

Last week, the company said that members with direct deposit can start earning 3% cash back on all eligible credit card purchases for a full year when they are approved for the SoFi Credit Card.

This is a highly competitive rate, especially in the current market environment. This will enable SoFi to cross-sell various products, which will lead to a high lifetime value per customer (LTV) and low customer acquisition cost (CAC). This is the major advantage of being a one-stop shop in fintech.

Because of the extension of the grace period for federal student loan payments, SoFi has updated its adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022. It now expects $1.47 billion and $100 million, respectively, a reduction from previous guidance of $1.57 billion and $180 million.

The company reports Q1 earnings on May 10.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 22, 2022. The video was published on April 24, 2022.

