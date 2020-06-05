Markets

This Is How Much It Costs for a Senior to Live Independently in Every U.S. State

Contributor
Christy Bieber The Motley Fool
Published

Most retirees live on Social Security and money from investments, so making sure retirement account balances don't run out is essential. That's why it's so important to assess the cost of living when deciding where to retire or whether your savings will last in a current location. 

The price of the basics can vary dramatically from one state to another, so whether you're currently retired or are thinking about leaving the workforce soon, it's a good idea to know how much necessities will cost in your preferred location. The chart below, based on research from University of Massachusetts Boston, will help you figure that out. 

Older woman holding envelope full of $100 bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's what seniors need to cover the basics throughout the U.S.

University of Massachusetts researchers estimated the cost for senior renters to cover the basics in every state. Essential expenses included in the calculation include housing; food; transportation; healthcare; and some miscellaneous spending. Here's how much they found a single senior would need in every state in the U.S. 

State

Cost for a Single Senior Renter to Cover the Necessities

State

Cost for a Single Senior Renter to Cover the Necessities

Alabama

$21,504

Nebraska

$23,124

Alaska

$26,556

Nevada

$22,260

Arizona

$23,196

New Hampshire

$28,308

Arkansas

$21,720

New Jersey

$29,616

California

$30,276

New Mexico

$22,992

Colorado

$26,292

New York

$30,480

Connecticut

$28,536

North Carolina

$22,764

Delaware

$25,644

North Dakota

$23,784

Florida

$24,276

Ohio

$21,996

Georgia

$23,544

Oklahoma

$22,392

Hawaii

$32,688

Oregon

$25,716

Idaho

$22,440

Pennsylvania

$23,820

Illinois

$25,140

Rhode Island

$25,560

Indiana

$22,164

South Carolina

$23,040

Iowa

$22,620

South Dakota

$22,884

Kansas

$23,052

Tennessee

$22,188

Kentucky

$21,684

Texas

$23,916

Louisiana

$22,548

Utah

$23,472

Maine

$24,912

Vermont

$29,340

Maryland

$30,480

Virginia

$26,376

Massachusetts

$33,048

Washington

$27,744

Michigan

$23,016

Washington, D.C.

$33,060

Minnesota

$24,576

West Virginia

$21,792

Mississippi

$22,344

Wisconsin

$23,184

Missouri

$22,092

Wyoming

$23,412

Montana

$23,040

    

Table Source: ScholarWorks at UMass Boston

Will you have enough to live where you'd like?

First and foremost, it's important to realize the average Social Security benefit won't give you enough to cover the basics in any U.S. state. The average benefit in 2020 is just $1,503 per month or $18,036 per year; even in the cheapest state, a single senior renter would need $21,504. So there would be a shortfall. 

That means no matter where you'll spend your senior years, you need some savings to provide income outside of what your retirement benefits provide. You can figure out how much by finding out your projected Social Security income (which can be found on your online account) and subtracting it from the elder index in your area.

So if you lived in Montana and expected to receive Social Security benefits of $1,300 a month or $15,600 annually, you'd subtract that amount from $23,040. Your savings would need to produce $7,440 in income. If you plan to follow the 4% rule, multiply that number by 25 to see you'd need a nest egg of at least $186,000. And that's just to cover the barest of necessities. If you want to travel or enjoy life, you'd likely need much more. 

Investing for your future ensures you can cover your costs

When your retirement nest egg is small, you may need to relocate to a lower cost-of-living area in retirement. But if you make sure to save and invest throughout your career, hopefully you'll have enough to cover the basics -- and then some -- in whatever area you want to call home. 

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular