This Is Gen Xers' Favorite Grocery Store Chain

Picking the right grocery store can be a hard choice. First and foremost you want a store that has reasonable prices so you aren't giving your credit cards too much of a workout when you shop for groceries. You likely also want a big selection of food products, including some tasty treats. Other things, like free samples or a large selection of organic products, may also be important to you depending on your shopping preferences.

Fortunately, there are lots of different grocery chains out there, so there's a store to suit everyone. And some of those stores, like Trader Joe's, tend to have very devoted fans thanks to unique features they offer, such as low prices or special house-brand products.

When it comes to grocery store preferences, members of different generations also tend to look for different things in their shops. Gen Xers, for example, have some favorite shops that differ from either baby boomers or millennials.

So, what is the favorite grocery store chain among Gen Xers? The answer may surprise you.

This store tops the list of Gen X's favorite place to get groceries

According to a recent YouGov poll, Kroger is the most popular grocery store among Gen Xers in the third quarter of 2022.

Kroger is a regional grocery store, but is available in 35 states across the U.S., which makes it one of the larger grocery store providers. The company has close to 2,800 stores and it has earned the appreciation of Gen Xers for several reasons.

Kroger's private label products are one reason the store is so popular, as these account for more than a quarter of the store's sales and they offer customers the chance to shop at discounted prices. The Kroger Plus Card is also a highly rated loyalty program that lets consumers save on groceries as well as gas.

The store's large organic section, top-notch customer service, and well-stocked shelves are also features that store customers tout as reasons why they love the brand.

All of these factors could help explain why Kroger had a 62% popularity rating among Gen Xers on the YouGov poll (with the popularity percentage referring to how many members of this generation had a positive view of the store brand.

This 62% rating was higher than other popular stores including Trader Joe's, which enjoyed a 55% popularity rating, and Whole Foods, which had a 50% popularity rating.

Gen Xers are not the only ones who love Kroger either, with baby boomers also reporting a 64% popularity rating -- making Kroger the most popular store among them as well. Millennials, on the other hand, prefer 7-Eleven, Trader Joe's, and Aldi to Kroger, with Kroger coming in a distant fourth on the popularity scale.

Finding the best grocery store for you

If you have a Kroger near you, you may want to try out this Gen Xers' paradise for your own groceries if you haven't already. But, ultimately, finding the best store for you is going to depend on your buying habits.

You can compare prices at stores near you on the items you buy the most, and compare the quality of discounted house-brand products as well, in order to find the best place to buy your groceries. It may take a little time, but eventually you'll find a store that offers most or even all of what you look for in a grocery store.

