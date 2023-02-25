This Is Exactly How Much Money You're Missing Out on When You Time the Market

Your goal in opening a brokerage account and investing your money is to grow wealth -- maybe even a lot of it. And investing consistently, and over a long period of time, is a good way to make that happen.

But one thing you don't want to do in the course of investing is try to time the market. If you do, you might lose out financially in a very big way.

Bonus Offer: Score up to $600 when you open this brokerage account

Discover: Best online stock brokers for beginners

What is timing the market?

When we talk about timing the market, we're referring to trying to buy stocks at their lowest price in the hopes of selling at a much higher price. It's a strategy that might seem to make sense in theory, but often doesn't work out in practice.

Let's say you've been tracking a given company whose share price has been hovering around $100. If the broad market starts to decline, that company's share price might drop to $82. You might hesitate to buy that stock at $82 thinking it will go lower. But if you hold out for a lower price and then it suddenly increases to $92, guess what? You'll have lost out on a great opportunity.

Now, imagine you've adopted that strategy not just in the context of a single stock, but every stock or ETF purchase you make. At that point, you're talking about potentially losing out on thousands upon thousands of dollars in the course of your investing career.

A better approach to investing

How much might you lose if you try to time the market? In a recent recent tweet, financial guru

Graham Stephan illustrated using the following example:

"The market returned 7.2% per year from 1997-2017. But Morningstar found that missing just the 10 best days would take your returns down to 3.5%. And if you missed the 50 best days, you would have lost 4.5%! Timing the market isn't worth it. Stay invested and beat the rest."

So, let's say you have $10,000 invested over 30 years at an average annual 7.2% return. That means you'd end up growing your $10,000 into about $80,500. But if you were to try to time the market, fail, and knock your average annual return down to 3.5%, you'd be looking at just $28,000 after 30 years instead. That's a huge difference.

That's why rather than try to time the market, you should instead plan on investing your money steadily and consistently. And a good approach to take in that regard is dollar-cost averaging.

With dollar-cost averaging, you commit to investing a specific amount at preset intervals. For example, you might land on a bunch of stocks to buy and say you're going to put $500 into them on the 15th of every month, regardless of how the market is doing that day and what price those shares are trading at.

The logic is that if you might pay a higher share price some of the time and a lower price other times. But all in, you're likely to pay a lower price per share than you would by timing the market.

Scoring solid returns in your investment portfolio could make it so you're able to meet your various financial goals, whether it's putting your children through college or being able to enjoy your retirement without financial worry. Trying to time the market could backfire on you and make it harder to meet your goals. So rather than take that chance, commit to investing regularly, and take comfort in the fact that you're pumping money into the stock market consistently.

Our best stock brokers

We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.