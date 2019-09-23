Markets
ARCC

This “Instant” 5-Stock Portfolio Pays $30,000 a Year (Forever)

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published
By Michael Foster

Today I want to show you how you can retire on $405,000aEUR"and with just five buys, too! Put together, these five stocks and funds hand you a 7.4%-yielding portfolio that will pay you reliably for decades.

First, though, letaEURtms quickly run through how our aEURoe5-buyaEUR portfolio will workaEUR"and how it proves the so-called aEURoeexperts,aEUR who say you need a million dollars or more to clock outaEUR"are dead wrong.

A Million-Dollar Retirement aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCC PDI BSTZ GUT RQI

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular