This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Zogenix, Inc., Renee Tannenbaum, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$11.72. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 14%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zogenix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-founder & Independent Chairman Cam Garner for US$285k worth of shares, at about US$19.03 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$12.15. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.58k shares for US$529k. But they sold 5.31k shares for US$62k. Overall, Zogenix insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:ZGNX Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

Does Zogenix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Zogenix insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$3.1m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zogenix Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Zogenix and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

