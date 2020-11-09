This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

We'd be surprised if Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President, Steven Stephens, recently sold US$216k worth of stock at US$33.24 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 10.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zions Bancorporation National Association

The Chairman & CEO Harris Simmons made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$26.43 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$31.95 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Harris Simmons was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ZION Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.5% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, worth about US$77m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zions Bancorporation National Association Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Zions Bancorporation National Association stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Zions Bancorporation National Association and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

