This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Some Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider William Cronin recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$50.03 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 17% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xometry

Notably, that recent sale by insider William Cronin was not the only time they sold Xometry shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$47.25 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$45.86. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Xometry than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:XMTR Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Xometry

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Xometry insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$217m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xometry Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Xometry stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Xometry you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

