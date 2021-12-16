This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Some Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman, Benjamin Gwynn Fowke, recently sold a substantial US$3.4m worth of stock at a price of US$67.57 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 25% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Xcel Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Chairman Benjamin Gwynn Fowke was not the only time they sold Xcel Energy shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$71.71 per share in a -US$8.7m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$68.82. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Xcel Energy didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:XEL Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

I will like Xcel Energy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Xcel Energy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Xcel Energy insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$51m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xcel Energy Insiders?

Insiders sold Xcel Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Xcel Energy makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Xcel Energy. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Xcel Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

