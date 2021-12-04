This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

We'd be surprised if Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior MD, Clyde Cobb, recently sold US$190k worth of stock at US$63.61 per share. That sale was 23% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Voya Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Kevin Silva, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$67.17 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$62.30. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Voya Financial didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:VOYA Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Does Voya Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Voya Financial insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Voya Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Voya Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Voya Financial. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Voya Financial (including 1 which is significant).

