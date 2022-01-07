This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

We note that the Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO & Director, Brian Stuglik, recently sold US$53k worth of stock for US$2.05 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 2.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Verastem

Notably, that recent sale by Brian Stuglik is the biggest insider sale of Verastem shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$1.93. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Verastem insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:VSTM Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Verastem insiders have about 1.4% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.8m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Verastem Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Verastem you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

