This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

We wouldn't blame UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Andrew Witty, the CEO & Director recently netted about US$6.0m selling shares at an average price of US$528. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, Stephen Hemsley, sold US$56m worth of shares at a price of US$456 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$519. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 7.2% of Stephen Hemsley's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.24k shares for US$1.0m. But they sold 276.15k shares for US$124m. All up, insiders sold more shares in UnitedHealth Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:UNH Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. UnitedHealth Group insiders own about US$2.3b worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The UnitedHealth Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of UnitedHealth Group stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, UnitedHealth Group makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with UnitedHealth Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

