This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Some uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, CFO & Executive Director, Matthew Kapusta, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$36.63 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

uniQure Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Matthew Kapusta was the biggest sale of uniQure shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$35.41. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year uniQure insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that uniQure insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About uniQure Insiders?

Insiders sold uniQure shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing uniQure. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for uniQure (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

