This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Anyone interested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) should probably be aware that a company insider, Martin Karaba, recently divested US$331k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$99.02 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 33% in their holding.

UMB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, J. Kemper, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$102 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$96.54. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.66k shares for US$357k. But insiders sold 75.49k shares worth US$7.7m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of UMB Financial shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:UMBF Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. UMB Financial insiders own about US$249m worth of shares (which is 5.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UMB Financial Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of UMB Financial stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since UMB Financial is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing UMB Financial. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for UMB Financial (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: UMB Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.