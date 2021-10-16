This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

We'd be surprised if Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & CFO, Mardi Dier, recently sold US$288k worth of stock at US$82.79 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

The Chief Quality Operations Officer & Executive VP of Translational Sciences, John Pinion, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$856k worth of shares at a price of US$138 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$80.00. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RARE Insider Trading Volume October 16th 2021

Does Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$273m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Insiders?

An insider sold Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

