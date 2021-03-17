This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Some U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Shailesh Kotwal recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$53.41 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 43% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chairman & CFO, Terrance Dolan, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$42.98 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$53.84). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38% of Terrance Dolan's holding.

U.S. Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:USB Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2021

I will like U.S. Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of U.S. Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$151m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About U.S. Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders sold U.S. Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - U.S. Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: U.S. Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

