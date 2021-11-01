This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

We wouldn't blame Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Noel White, the Executive Vice Chairman recently netted about US$2.5m selling shares at an average price of US$82.90. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

Tyson Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Noel White was the biggest sale of Tyson Foods shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$79.97. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Tyson Foods insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Tyson Foods

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Tyson Foods insiders own about US$388m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Tyson Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Tyson Foods stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Tyson Foods is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Tyson Foods that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

