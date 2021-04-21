This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

We'd be surprised if Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, James Ziemer, recently sold US$284k worth of stock at US$139 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Thor Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, J. Kosowsky, for US$535k worth of shares, at about US$104 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$136). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 34% of J. Kosowsky's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Thor Industries shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:THO Insider Trading Volume April 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Thor Industries insiders own 4.0% of the company, currently worth about US$303m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thor Industries Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Thor Industries makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Thor Industries. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Thor Industries you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

