This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

We'd be surprised if The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shareholders haven't noticed that the Founder, Julie Wainwright, recently sold US$242k worth of stock at US$15.29 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RealReal

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Todd Suko, for US$500k worth of shares, at about US$20.00 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$14.84. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in RealReal didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:REAL Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of RealReal

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.4% of RealReal shares, worth about US$46m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The RealReal Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold RealReal shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that RealReal has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

